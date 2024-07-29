Badgers listed among top 9 schools for 4-star offensive lineman
Portage, Michigan 2026 offensive lineman Gregory Patrick included Wisconsin among his top 9 schools that he will focus on heading into his junior season of high school.
"Thank you to the amazing coaches & programs who have invested time in recruiting me. I’m extremely humbled & grateful for their interest," Patrick posted on X. "Going into my junior year, I will be focusing on these 9 schools, but most of all on my [high school] brothers & pursuing our goals!"
Listed at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Patrick is the ranked as the 155th-best recruit in the country in 2026 by 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the No. 13 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 2 player in Michigan.
Wisconsin offered Patrick on March 6. The Badgers now know they are competing against Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Michigan State, Penn State, Oklahoma and Minnesota in hopes of landing a commitment.