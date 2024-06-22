Badgers make top three for three-star Texas wide receiver
Muizz Tounkara will make his final decision on July 13.
League City, Texas 2025 wide receiver Muizz Tounkara announced that he will make his final college decision on July 13 between Wisconsin, Arizona and Kansas.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Tounkara is the No. 745 overall recruit in the country and the No. 116 wide receiver according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He visited Wisconsin on May 31.
247Sports' predicts that he will commit to the Badgers. Wisconsin currently has 20 total commitments for their 2025 class and Tounkara would be the third wide receiver, joining Eugene Hilton Jr. and Cameron Miller.
