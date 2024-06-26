Badgers miss out on top in-state CB Tre Poteat to Tennessee
Verona Area High School cornerback Tre Poteat verbally committed to Tennesse on Tuesday after officially visiting Wisconsin earlier this month.
Listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, Poteat is the No. 4 ranked player in the state of Wisconsin according to 247Sports. The recruiting service also rank him as the No. 545 recruit in the entire class of 2025. He is one of the best two-sport athletes in the state, also starring on the basketball team for Verona Area High School.
He officially visited Wisconsin on the first weekend of June and unofficially visited the school last fall in October. Tennessee was the only other school that he officially visited.
Tre's father, Hank Poteat, had a nine-year NFL career after being selected in the third round of the 2000 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After losing cornerback Rukeem Stroud to a flipped decision to UCF earlier this week, landing Poteat would've been a huge boost to the Badgers' recruiting class, but they will now shift their focus elsewhere.