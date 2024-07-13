Badgers offer 2025 four-star Wisconsin native Amari Allen
Class of 2025 four-star IMG Academy guard/forward Amari Allen said on social media Friday that he's received a scholarship offer from the Badgers men's basketball program.
Allen, a Kaukauna, Wis., native, recently scheduled an official visit with the Badgers for September, and he also scheduled official visits with Big Ten rival Minnesota and UCF.
While Allen had previously taken an unofficial visit to Madison in June, the Badgers hadn't yet extended a scholarship offer. But On3 had already given Wisconsin the best chance of landing Allen, who's listed as a four-star prospect by On3, Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.
On3 gives the Badgers a 29.1% chance of receiving a commitment from Allen while the rival Gophers have the second-best chance at 25.5%. The College of Charleston has a 21.9% chance to land Allen.
Allen is ranked No. 69 overall prospect in the 2025 class by On3 and the No. 100 overall recruit in the class by 247Sports. He's received a host of other Division I offers from the likes of Arizona State, Auburn, Creighton, DePaul, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Marquette, Mississippi State, Penn State, St. Louis, Tennessee, TCU, USF, Villanova, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wis.-Green Bay, according to On3 and 247Sports.