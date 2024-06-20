Badgers offer three-star Menomonee Falls safety Nolan Anderson
Anderson is the No. 17-ranked recruit in Wisconsin's 2025 class.
The Badgers football program has extended a scholarship offer to three-star safety and in-state prospect Nolan Anderson, Anderson said on social media on Wednesday.
Anderson, a Menomonee Falls, Wis., native, took an unofficial visit to Madison on Wednesday. He’s the No. 17-ranked recruit in Wisconsin’s 2025 class and the No. 165-ranked athlete nationally, according to 247Sports. Anderson has received seven Division I offers, he said.
In addition to the offer from the Badgers, Anderson has also received offers from St. Thomas, Air Force, Central Michigan, Northern Iowa and Ohio.
The Badgers currently have the No. 12 recruiting class in 2025 with 20 hard commits, per 247Sports.
