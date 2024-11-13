Badgers officially sign two players to 2025 recruiting class

Welcome to Wisconsin ✍️@zach_kinziger is a Badger!

6-3 guard | De Pere, Wisconsin



• 4-star recruit ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

• No. 68 in the ESPN Top 100

• Averaged 19.9 pts (49.9% FG, 42.5% 3FG) as a junior at De Pere High School

• Division 1 state champion in 2023#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Nr13VDboTk