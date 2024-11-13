Badgers officially sign two players to 2025 recruiting class
Wednesday is the beginning of the early signing period for all sports except football and Wisconsin's men's basketball program was busy getting four-star guard Zach Kinziger and New Zealand wing Hayden Jones to officially sign on the dotted line.
Currently ranked as the No. 3 player in Wisconsin, Kinziger has been verbally committed to the Badgers since Aug. 4, 2023, but he officially signed to the program on Wednesday. 247Sports' composite rankings slot him as the No. 95 player in the country and a four-star prospect.
Hailing all the way from New Zealand, Jones has been verbally committed to Wisconsin since July. He is a bit more of an unknown recruit. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.3 assists per game on 33.6/16.7/83.3 shooting splits playing at a professional level in the NBL for the Nelson Giants last season. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and projects more as a long-term developmental prospect.
It's worth noting that Middleton, Wisc. star center Will Garlock has not yet signed to the program. He has been verbally committed since June 8, but the Badgers will have to wait to get an official notice of his intent to join the team for next season and beyond. 247sports currently ranks their class as the 45th-best in the country for the 2025 cycle.
The early signing period will last for one week until Nov. 20.