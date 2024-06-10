Badgers predicted to land commitment from son of former NFL star WR
High school recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong logged a crystal ball prediction Monday that four-star wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. will commit to the Badgers football team.
Hilton officially visited Wisconsin last weekend. Listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 58 wide receiver in the country and No. 363 overall player. He is the son of former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who was on the official visit last weekend in Madison.
Last season as a junior at Zionsville High School in Indiana, he totaled 46 catches for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns. He holds dozens of other top offers, but 247Sports thinks it is down to Georgia or Wisconsin. According to the site, the Bulldogs have a 55.6% chance of getting a commitment, while the Badgers are at 44.4%.
On3 gives the Badgers a 50.8% chance after Hilton's visit last weekend. Ultimately, all these predictions say that Wisconsin is heavily in the mix.