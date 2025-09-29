Wisconsin Badgers pursuing another key recruit who decommitted from UCLA after firing
The Wisconsin Badgers are swooping in to try and steal recruits that are bailing on UCLA.
After the Bruins fired head coach DeShaun Foster, a number of recruits decommitted, and Luke Fickell's staff is making their case.
The latest former UCLA recruit in the crosshairs is safety Toray Davis, who announced Sunday that he received a scholarship offer from Wisconsin.
Davis is a three-star recruit from Boulder, Colorado who is ranked as a Top 20 safety in the country by 247 Sports.
Wisconsin's offer came two days after the Iowa Hawkeyes extended a scholarship to him. He previously had offers from schools including Minnesota, Iowa State, Utah, Kansas State, Colorado State and Colorado.
The Badgers don't currently have a true safety committed in their 2026 recruiting class, though they have a pair of cornerbacks after flipping Oregon State's Donovan Dunmore last week.
Davis isn't the only former UCLA commit Fickell is pursuing. His staff offered edge rusher Yahya Gaad soon after the Bruins fired Foster.