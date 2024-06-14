Badgers receive commitment from four-star linebacker Mason Posa
Mason Posa, a four-star linebacker out of La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, N.M., announced his commitment to the Wisconsin football program Thursday night.
Posa had narrowed down his top-three schools, which were the Badgers, Oregon and Texas A&M. He announced his commitment at his high school, and it was broadcast live on 247Sports' YouTube.
Posa is the top-ranked recruit in New Mexico's 2025 recruiting class, the No. 18-ranked linebacker in the nation and the No. 154-ranked recruit in the nation overall, according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Posa fielded a host of offers outside his top three, including from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, California, Duke, Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oklahoma State, Stanford, TCU, Texas Tech, Southern California, Utah and Washington.
The Badgers now have 18 hard commitments to their 2025 class. They currently tout the No. 13-ranked recruiting class in the country for 2025, according to 247Sports.