Badgers reportedly pushing hard for 4-star son of ex-NFL beast Thomas Davis
Thomas Davis Jr., the son of former NFL star linebacker Thomas Davis Sr., is a four-star recruit that the Wisconsin Badgers are reportedly pushing hard to get.
According to Rivals, Wisconsin is amon gthe teams that "have been pushing the most this summer" for the four-star linebacker from Weddington High School in Matthews, North Carolina.
The others said to be pushing for a commitment are FBS powers Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State, and Rivals says Notre Dame is one to monitor this weekend as Davis Jr. makes his official visit.
Rivals ranks Davis Jr. as the second-best inside linebacker in the nation in the class of 2026. Overall, Rivals ranks him No. 113 in the country. At 247Sports, Davis Jr. is a four-star recruit who ranks 84th nationally.
Davis Sr. was an All-American linebacker at Georgia before playing 14 years in the NFL, 13 of them with the Carolina Panthers. The three-time Pro Bowler notably survived as long as he did in the NFL despite suffering three torn ACLs during his career.