Skip to main content

[Watch] An interview with Madison Edgewood head coach Jesse Norris discussing new walk-on commit Cam Fane

Wisconsin added another preferred walk-on, and I had the chance to sit down with his high school coach to discuss what he will bring to the Badgers.

The Wisconsin Badgers football team has been on a bit of a hot streak the past couple of weeks when it comes to walk-ons.

Two weeks ago, the Badgers secured a commitment from quarterback Marshall Howe. Then over this past weekend, safety Charlie Jarvis of Waukesha decided to commit to Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, Paul Chryst and the staff added another key preferred walk-on, with Cam Fane of Madison Edgewood deciding to join the program.

I had the chance to sit down with Fane's head coach, Jesse Norris, to discuss the commitment and what the Badgers are getting with the talented wide receiver coming aboard.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

I asked Norris about incoming walk-on Jackson Trudgeon of Edgewood as well, and it appears as though Wisconsin has some talented playmakers joining this summer.

You can see the entire video interview above.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Bucky Badger doing pushups.
Recruiting

[Watch] An interview with Madison Edgewood head coach Jesse Norris discussing new walk-on commit Cam Fane

By Matt Belz46 seconds ago
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard.
Basketball

[Watch] Wisconsin basketball: transfer portal overview

By Matt Belz4 hours ago
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison.
Basketball

Brad Davison selected as a Senior CLASS First-Team All-American

By Matt BelzApr 5, 2022
Senior safety John Torchio during spring practice.
Football

Wisconsin football: experience and depth in the secondary could allow for versatility

By Matt BelzApr 5, 2022
Luke Haertle shooting a jump shot during the state championship game at the Kohl Center.
Basketball

Wisconsin officially signs walk-on Luke Haertle to 2022 class

By Matt BelzApr 4, 2022
Bucky Badger waving the Wisconsin flag.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football recruiting: new offer goes out to 2024 tight end Grant Stec

By Matt BelzApr 4, 2022
Defensive back Charlie Jarvis intercepts a pass for Catholic Memorial.
Recruiting

Wisconsin football adds Charlie Jarvis as an in-state walk-on

By Matt BelzApr 3, 2022
Johnny Davis coming off the court.
Basketball

Wisconsin basketball: Johnny Davis wins two more national awards over the weekend

By Matt BelzApr 3, 2022