[Watch] An interview with Madison Edgewood head coach Jesse Norris discussing new walk-on commit Cam Fane

The Wisconsin Badgers football team has been on a bit of a hot streak the past couple of weeks when it comes to walk-ons.

Two weeks ago, the Badgers secured a commitment from quarterback Marshall Howe. Then over this past weekend, safety Charlie Jarvis of Waukesha decided to commit to Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, Paul Chryst and the staff added another key preferred walk-on, with Cam Fane of Madison Edgewood deciding to join the program.

I had the chance to sit down with Fane's head coach, Jesse Norris, to discuss the commitment and what the Badgers are getting with the talented wide receiver coming aboard.

I asked Norris about incoming walk-on Jackson Trudgeon of Edgewood as well, and it appears as though Wisconsin has some talented playmakers joining this summer.

You can see the entire video interview above.

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter