D-line recruit to make final decision between Badgers, two Big Ten schools
Drayden Pavey will make his official decision on July 2.
Cincinnati, Ohio 2025 defensive lineman Drayden Pavey announced that he will make his final college decision on July 2, and he'll be choosing between Wisconsin, Indiana and Purdue.
247Sports ranks Pavey as the No. 1,101 recruit in the 2025 class. He took his official visit to Wisconsin last weekend on June 14. He has taken other official visits to Indiana, Purdue, NC State and Vanderbilt, but he will be choosing between the Badgers, Hoosiers and Boilermakers.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, he has been coined "Big Pav." He finished with 46 tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles last season as a junior. He will make his final decision on July 2 at Taft High School at 11 a.m. local time.
