Experts predict former 2025 Purdue DL commit will flip to Wisconsin
Cincinnati, Ohio's Drayden Pavey announced his de-commitment from Purdue on Saturday and many experts are hypothesizing that the 2025 three-star defensive lineman could flip his commitment to Wisconsin.
On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) gives Wisconsin a 94.9% chance of landing a commitment from Pavey. The site's director of recruiting, Chad Simmons, and Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal, Steve Wiltfong, both predicted on Oct. 18 that he woudl flip his committment to the Badgers. They made those predictions one day before he verbally de-committed from Purdue.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, Pavey took an official visit to Wisconsin on June 14 before eventually committing to Purdue on July 3. 247Sports ranks him as the 726th-best recruit in the country and the No. 50 player in Ohio. He holds other notable offers from Michigan State, Indiana and Cincinnati.
According to Pavey's personal Hudl highlights, he has 56 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks this season for Robert Taft High School.
If he does in fact flip his commitment to Wisconsin, Pavey would be the program's fourth defensive line commitment in the class and he would be the second interior player. The Badgers currently have the 28th-ranked 2025 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports.