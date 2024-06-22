All Badgers

Florida prep D-lineman commits to Badgers over FBS powers

The Badgers are putting on a recruiting masterclass.

Tony Liebert

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell leaves the field after their game Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Northwestern beat Wisconsin 24-10.
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell leaves the field after their game Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Northwestern beat Wisconsin 24-10. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Gainesville, Florida 2025 defensive lineman Nicolas Clayton verbally committed to Wisconsin on Saturday, choosing the Badgers over top offers from Florida State, USC and Nebraska.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Clayton is rated as the No. 663 overall prospect and No. 90 recruit in Florida according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

As a junior for F. W. Buchholz High School he totaled 51 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and three sacks. He is a two-sport athlete also competing in track & field. He projects as an exciting long-term prospect on the defensive line.

Wisconsin now has 21 total commitments in the class of 2025. 247Sports ranks the class as the 11th-best in the country.

Full 2025 class (21 commitments)

LB, Mason Posa (Albuquerque, NM)
- WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville, IN)
- OT, Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
WR, Cameron Miller (Atco, NJ)
OT, Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
- OT, Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
CB, Rukeem Stroud (Tampa, FL)
- TE, Nizyi Davis (Indianpolis, IN)
- DL Torin Pettaway (Middleton, WI)
- DL Wilnerson Telemaque (Opa Locka, FL)
- DL Nicolas Clayton (Gainesville, FL)
- LB, Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
- CB, Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
- LB, Brenden Anes (Franklin, TN)
- S, Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA)
- CB, Jahmere Washington (Chicago, IL)
- QB, Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX)
- OT, Cam Clark (Dexter, MI)
- S, Grant Dean (Neenah, WI)
- LB, Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
ATH, Luke Emmerich (Monticello, MN)

