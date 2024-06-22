Florida prep D-lineman commits to Badgers over FBS powers
Gainesville, Florida 2025 defensive lineman Nicolas Clayton verbally committed to Wisconsin on Saturday, choosing the Badgers over top offers from Florida State, USC and Nebraska.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Clayton is rated as the No. 663 overall prospect and No. 90 recruit in Florida according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
As a junior for F. W. Buchholz High School he totaled 51 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and three sacks. He is a two-sport athlete also competing in track & field. He projects as an exciting long-term prospect on the defensive line.
Wisconsin now has 21 total commitments in the class of 2025. 247Sports ranks the class as the 11th-best in the country.
Full 2025 class (21 commitments)
- LB, Mason Posa (Albuquerque, NM)
- WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville, IN)
- OT, Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
- WR, Cameron Miller (Atco, NJ)
- OT, Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
- OT, Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
- CB, Rukeem Stroud (Tampa, FL)
- TE, Nizyi Davis (Indianpolis, IN)
- DL Torin Pettaway (Middleton, WI)
- DL Wilnerson Telemaque (Opa Locka, FL)
- DL Nicolas Clayton (Gainesville, FL)
- LB, Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
- CB, Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
- LB, Brenden Anes (Franklin, TN)
- S, Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA)
- CB, Jahmere Washington (Chicago, IL)
- QB, Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX)
- OT, Cam Clark (Dexter, MI)
- S, Grant Dean (Neenah, WI)
- LB, Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
- ATH, Luke Emmerich (Monticello, MN)