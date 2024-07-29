Four-star 2025 forward Amari Allen lists Badgers in top six
One of the nation's best forward's in the class of 2025 has included the Wisconsin Badgers in his final six teams.
Amari Allen, a four-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Florida, has listed the Badgers basketball program among his final six teams. Along with Wisconsin, Allen is also considering the Minnesota Gophers, Alabama, Nevada, UCF and Mississippi State.
The 6-foot-7 forward is listed as the 17th-best recruit out of Florida in 2025 and the 21st-best small forward in the country, according to recruiting service 247Sports.
He recently scheduled an official visit with the Badgers for September, after previously taking an unofficial visit to Wisconsin in June
The Badgers are the current favorites to land the Kaukauna, Wis., native, according to On3, who are currently giving Wisconsin a 29.1% chance to land the coveted forward.