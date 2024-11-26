Four-star 2026 offensive lineman includes Badgers in top eight
We are just over a week away from early national signing day for the 2025 recruiting class, but the Wisconsin football program is already getting started on the 2026 cycle. Four-star offensive lineman Leo Delaney included the Badgers in his top-eight program choices, which he announced on social media on Monday.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, Delaney is an elite offensive line prospect. 247Sports ranks him as the fourth-best interior offensive lineman (IOL) in the entire country and the No. 61 overall prospect in the 2026 class. His other final school choices include Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, NC State, Penn State and Tennessee.
Delaney attends Providence Day School in Charlotte, N.C. 247Sports ranks him as the sixth-best recruit in the entire state. He is a supreme athlete and even holds a black belt in martial art Jeet Kune Do, according to the site.
He was offered a scholarship by Wisconsin on Sept. 17. Tennessee seems to be the current leader in the clubhouse as the only school that Delaney has visited unofficially. We're still a few months away from the 2026 cycle heating up, but he would be a monster addition to the Badgers' class, which currently includes fellow offensive lineman Benjamin Novak and quarterback Jarin Mock.