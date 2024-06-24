Four-star Badgers CB commit Rukeem Stroud flips to UCF
Tampa Bay Tech High School cornerback Rukeem Stroud flipped his commitment from the Badgers to UCF on Monday afternoon.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, he verbally committed to Wisconsin on June 2, then proceeded to take official visits with the Badgers, Pittsburgh, and USF before verbally flipping his commitment to UCF.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Stroud was the eighth highest-ranked 2025 recruit committed to Wisconsin at No. 441 in the country. They now have 20 total commitments in the class and they have the No. 13 ranked class in the nation.
Full 2025 class (20 commitments)
- LB, Mason Posa (Albuquerque, NM)
- WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville, IN)
- OT, Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
- WR, Cameron Miller (Atco, NJ)
- OT, Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
- OT, Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
- TE, Nizyi Davis (Indianpolis, IN)
- DL Torin Pettaway (Middleton, WI)
- DL Wilnerson Telemaque (Opa Locka, FL)
- DL Nicolas Clayton (Gainesville, FL)
- LB, Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
- CB, Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
- LB, Brenden Anes (Franklin, TN)
- S, Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA)
- CB, Jahmere Washington (Chicago, IL)
- QB, Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX)
- OT, Cam Clark (Dexter, MI)
- S, Grant Dean (Neenah, WI)
- LB, Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
- ATH, Luke Emmerich (Monticello, MN)