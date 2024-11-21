Four-star Michigan commit Jaylen Williams flips to Wisconsin
Defensive lineman Jaylen Williams has flipped his commitment to Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon.
Williams, who was committed to Big Ten rival Wisconsin, announced his commitment to Wisconsin on his personal social media, saying, "God had a different plan. Respect my decision."
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive lineman from Palatine, IL, is a four-star prospect according to recruiting service 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 26 defensive line recruit in the country and the No. 6 prospect in Illinois.
Williams initially chose Michigan over offers from Florida, Florida State, Iowa, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and USC, among others.
He is the Badgers' 24th commitment for the 2025 class, joining four-star linebacker Mason Posa, four-star offensive linemen Logan Powell and Hardy Watts. Wisconsin has a top 30 recruiting class in 2025, according to 247Sports.