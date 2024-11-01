Longtime Badgers 2025 OLB commit Brenden Anes flips to Tennessee
It is officially flip season. After defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque decommitted earlier this week, Wisconsin has lost longtime 2025 OLB commit Brenden Anes, who flipped his commitment to Tennessee on Thursday.
Anes had been verbally committed to the Badgers since Jan. 7, 2024. Hailing from Franklin, Tenn., he opted to flip his decision to his hometown Volunteers. 247Sports' composite rankings have him as the 584th-best player in the country and the 20th-ranked recruit in Tennessee.
He was the 10th-highest-rated recruit in Wisconsin's 24-player recruiting class in 2025, and his loss now gives the Badgers 23 verbal commitments.
Ffour-star recruit Nicolas Clayton from Florida and Samuel Lateju from New Jersey are now the only two outside linebacker or edge-type players committed to the Badgers' class. With Early National Signing Day just over a month away on Dec. 4, Luke Fickell and his staff will have plenty of time to add to their 2025 class.
Full 2025 class (23 commitments)
- OL Hardy Watts (Brookline, MA)
- LB, Mason Posa (Albuquerque, NM)
- WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville, IN)
- OT, Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
- WR, Cameron Miller (Atco, NJ)
- OT, Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
- DT, Drayden Pavey (Cincinnati, OH)
- OT, Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
- CB, Rukeem Stroud (Tampa, FL)
- TE, Nizyi Davis (Indianpolis, IN)
- DL Torin Pettaway (Middleton, WI)
- DL Nicolas Clayton (Gainesville, FL)
- TE Emmett Bork (Oconomowoc, WI)
- LB, Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
- CB, Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
- S, Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA)
- CB, Jahmere Washington (Chicago, IL)
- QB, Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX)
- OT, Cam Clark (Dexter, MI)
- S, Grant Dean (Neenah, WI)
- LB, Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
- ATH, Luke Emmerich (Monticello, MN)
- K, Erik Schmidt (Milwaukee, WI)