New Zealand 2025 guard Hayden Jones commits to Wisconsin
New Zealand guard Hayden Jones verbally committed to Wisconsin on Thursday, adding to the Badgers' growing 2025 recruiting class.
"100% committed. Thanks to coach Gard and the staff at Wisconsin for this awesome opportunity. Looking forward to being part of the Badger family!" Jones wrote on X.
Listed at 6-foot-7, Jones has played for the Nelson Giants each of the past two seasons in the NBL. Last season he averaged 2.9 points and 1.3 assists per game on 33.6/16.7/83.3 shooting splits. He debuted for the New Zealand men’s national team on Feb. 25.
Jones joins Wisconsin natives Zach Kinziger and Will Garlock as the Badgers' third verbal commitment in the class of 2025. Before adding Jones, 247Sports ranked Wisconsin's class as the sixth-best in the nation.