Report: Badgers receive in-state commitment from 2026 forward
LaTrevion Fenderson is committing to Wisconsin, according to On3.
In this story:
The Badgers men’s basketball program has received an in-state commitment from 2026 forward LaTrevion Fenderson, according to a report from On3’s Joe Tipton.
Fenderson is a three-star prospect — according to the recruiting service Rivals — out of St. John’s Northwestern Academies, a private boarding school in Delafield, Wis. Fenderson told On3 that he chose the Badgers because of the commitment they showed in the recruiting process this summer.
Fenderson chose Wisconsin over offers from Iowa State, Wis.-Milwaukee and DePaul.
“To the Badger fans, I can’t wait to play for you guys,” Fenderson told On3. “You’re getting a hard working guy that has a chip on his shoulder to be the best.”
Published