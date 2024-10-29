Three-star 2025 Florida defensive end decommits from Wisconsin
Three-star, Opa Locka, Florida 2025 defensive end prospect Wilnerson Telemaque decommitted from Wisconsin on Monday.
"After a conversation with my family and coaches, I will be de-committing from the University of Wisconsin," Telemaque wrote on X. "I would like to thank Coach Fickell and Coach Whitlow for recruiting me. My recruitment is 100% open."
Telemaque verbally committed to Wisconsin on June 18 over other top offers from West Virginia and Georgia Tech. He transferred from Monsignor Pace High School in Opa Locka, Florida to Northwestern High School in Miami for his senior season.
At the time of his commitment, he was rated as the No. 719 prospect in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's since dropped slightly to No. 816 while picking up notable offers from Florida, Nebraska and Colorado.
The Badgers flipped Purdue defensive line commit Drayden Pavey last week, so the loss of a player like Telemaque was something they could sustain. They also flipped a Michigan State tight end recruit on Monday.
Wisconsin currently has 25 players verbally committed to the 2025 recruiting class and 247Sports ranks Badgers' 2025 class No. 28 in the nation.
Full 2025 class (24 commitments)
- OL Hardy Watts (Brookline, MA)
- LB, Mason Posa (Albuquerque, NM)
- WR Eugene Hilton Jr. (Zionsville, IN)
- OT, Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ)
- WR, Cameron Miller (Atco, NJ)
- OT, Nolan Davenport (Massillon, OH)
- DT, Drayden Pavey (Cincinnati, OH)
- OT, Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI)
- CB, Rukeem Stroud (Tampa, FL)
- TE, Nizyi Davis (Indianpolis, IN)
- DL Torin Pettaway (Middleton, WI)
- DL Nicolas Clayton (Gainesville, FL)
- TE Emmett Bork (Oconomowoc, WI)
- LB, Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI)
- CB, Jaimier Scott (Cincinnati, OH)
- LB, Brenden Anes (Franklin, TN)
- S, Remington Moss (Fredericksburg, VA)
- CB, Jahmere Washington (Chicago, IL)
- QB, Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX)
- OT, Cam Clark (Dexter, MI)
- S, Grant Dean (Neenah, WI)
- LB, Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ)
- ATH, Luke Emmerich (Monticello, MN)
- K, Erik Schmidt (Milwaukee, WI)