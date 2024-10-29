Three-star 2026 PG Dezhon Hall schedules official visit with Wisconsin
Wisconsin has identified a point guard target in the class of 2026. Indianapolis, Indiana's Dezhon Hall has scheduled an official visit to Madison on Nov. 15, according to multiple reports.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Hall is a quick-rising prospect in the 2026 class. He holds top offers from Illinois, Texas A&M and Ohio. He took an unofficial visit to Ohio State last weekend, but he has not been publicly offered by the Buckeyes.
He is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports' composite rankings, which list him as the Nol. 131 player in the nation and the 14th-best point guard in the country in the class of 2026.
Wisconsin currently has one commitment in the class of 2026 from in-state forward LaTrevion Fenderson. Adding Hall would build some momentum for their class. He will visit Madison on the same day that the Badgers host Arizona in a marquee non-conference men's basketball game.