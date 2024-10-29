Three-star 2026 PG Dezhon Hall schedules official visit with Wisconsin

Clsss of 2026 Dezhon Hall showcased a very fun skillset as a slashing guard



Hall averaged



12.7 PPG

4.5 RPG

3.2 APG

44% FG

30% 3PT



Hall really got going when he attacks the rim, one of the quicker and more aggressive guards in his class, also has a deadly pull up pic.twitter.com/wIQVkRDbnl