Top-40 recruit Davion Hannah schedules official visit with home state Badgers
Milwaukee native Davion Hannah has scheduled an official visit to Wisconsin for September, according to 247Sports.
Hannah had blossomed into the No. 1 ranked 2025 player in Wisconsin at Nicolet High School in Milwaukee, but he will be playing his senior season at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 175 pounds, 247Sports ranks the combo guard as a four-star recruit and the No. 39 player in the country. According to national scout Brandon Jenkins, Hannah will also visit Alabama, Louisville, Ohio State and Wake Forest.
His official visit to Madison is scheduled for Sept. 14, which is the day that the Wisconsin football team will host Alabama at Camp Randall Stadium. Greg Gard and his staff already have a pair of in-state verbal commits for 2025 with Zach Kinziger from De Pere and Will Garlock from Middleton. Adding Hannah would take their recruiting class to another level.