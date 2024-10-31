Wisconsin 2025 DL commit Nicolas Clayton rises up rankings
Since committing to the Badgers in June, Gainsville, Florida 2025 defensive lineman Nicolas Clayton has seen a massive jump in his recruiting rankings. In fact, he's blossomed into a four-star recruit in 247Sports' composite rankings.
When Clayton verbally committed to Wisconsin on June 22, 247Sports' composite rankings viewed him as the No. 663 overall prospect and No. 90 recruit in Florida. In the latest update, he ranked 424th overall and 58th in Florida.
He was back on campus for the Badgers' marquee home game last week against Penn State along with a plethora of other recruits. Clayton is not yet done with his senior campaign, but midway through the season he had 48 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 9 PBUs, 10 hurries, 5 sacks and 1 forced fumble, showing a substantial improvement from last year.
Early National Signing Day is just over a month away (Wednesday, Dec. 4) and Clayton will have the chance to become one of six four-star recruits to officially put pen to paper and sign with Wisconsin.