Matthew Mors already has received some distinguished honors earlier this year for his junior season. Before the weekend officially started, he added one more.

Mors, a 2021 Wisconsin commit, received the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group's boys player of the year award on Friday.

Read more from KELOLAND Media Group's article about Mors and the honor bestowed upon him here, along with the video at the bottom of this article. The junior big man also claimed the title of Gatorade state player of the year for South Dakota earlier this year.

247Sports composite rankings rate the Yankton, S.D., native as a four-star recruit, the No. 118 recruit and No. 23 power forward in the next recruiting cycle. The recruiting service lists nine offers for him that include Creighton, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and South Dakota State.

Mors announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Sept. 29, 2019 and is currently part of a three-player class of 2021 recruits that ranks No. 2 in the nation according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The two others include Bellevue, Neb. (West), guard Chucky Hepburn and Schaumburg, Ill., forward Chris Hodges.

The three future Badgers are all currently ranked as four-star prospects according to that particular recruiting service.

