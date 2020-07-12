AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

Jake Kocorowski

Each week, AllBadgers.com will round up all the recruiting news related to UW athletics that was covered in the past week. For simplicity sake, let's call it "Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap."

Yes, there was a lot of discussions about Wisconsin's COVID-19 testing updates, the Big Ten going to a "conference-only" schedule for its fall sports programs and college athletics news dropping overall this week. 

Though there were no commitments for UW regarding its football or men's basketball programs, but there was some significant news from the recruiting trail in terms of a lot of basketball offers, a major 2022 prospect dropping his current list of top six programs, and a four-star 2021 linebacker announcing his decision date.

Let's dive in.

Football

Wisconsin in Top Six for 2022 Four-Star Prospect

The Fond du Lac, Wis., native unveiled the list of top half-dozen programs on Friday. Michigan State, Michigan, Florida State, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin all made the cut.

On Saturday, AllBadgers.com published an article where Allen broke the schools and his relationship with Wisconsin. He mentioned how there is a Zoom call scheduled for Monday with UW. Read more from the rising junior on whom from the staff he speaks with, his thoughts on the other programs, and if he had an idea as to a timeline to make a decision.

2022 Projected Outside Linebacker Popeye Williams Talks Wisconsin Offer

After receiving an offer from UW and inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad, the Westfield, Ind., product spoke with AllBadgers.com last week about that opportunity, working with former NFL great Robert Mathis, and more.

2021 Four-Star Linebacker Announces 'Decision Day'

On July 10, Karlaftis announced his "decision day" to be August 9. In an edit, he noted Cal, Oregon, Purdue and Wisconsin with the words "Final Four" at the bottom. When asked if he had a top list of programs in a May interview with AllBadgers.com, he acknowledged those quartet of schools.

247Sports composite rankings, ESPN and Rivals all rate Karlaftis as a four-star prospect. Rivals ranks him the highest among the recruiting services as the No. 165 player overall and No. 11 outside linebacker in the 2021 class.

Basketball

Let's break down all the offers from the past week, shall we?

2021 Forward James Graham III

247Sports composite and Rivals rates Graham as a high-three star forward, while 247Sports's standalone rankings designate the Milwaukee (WI) Nicolet product as a four-star prospect and the No. 56 player in the country.

Read more here.

2021 Forward Markus Ilver

247Sports and Rivals rate Ilver, a Woodstock (VA) Massanutten Military Academy product, as a three-star prospect. 247Sports composite rankings designates him as the No. 213 player and No. 38 power forward in the country for the 2021 class.

AllBadgers.com covered it here.

2022 Center Joe Hurlburt

Rivals lists the Enderlin, N.D., native as a three-star prospect.

247Sports and Rivals also report four offers for Hurlburt, which include opportunities from Colorado, Iowa, North Dakota State and Wisconsin.

Those quartet of offers from the Buffaloes, Hawkeyes, Bison and Badgers have all been announced by the prep standout since June 15.

2023 Forward Gus Yalden

247Sports and Rivals both report that Yalden is a 6'10 power forward from Asheville, N.C. (The Asheville School), with the latter listing six offers already. He picked one up from Florida State this week.

Rivals also reports that Big Ten programs Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers have offered.

Both 247Sports's Evan Flood and BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara tweeted that Yalden is the "first known offer" by Wisconsin in the 2023 class. 

Here's more from AllBadgers.com from Thursday.

2022 Jaden Schutt

Rivals rates the Yorkville, Ill., native as a three-star recruit and No. 146 player in the country for the 2022 class. It also reports 10 offers for the prep shooting guard, who in his Twitter profile also notes he plays for the AAU Chicago Wolves. That program should sound familiar, as 2021 commit Chris Hodges currently plays for the team (as did one Wisconsin legend in Frank Kaminsky).

Since June 15, he has tweeted opportunities from Iowa, Marquette, Michigan State, Nebraska and Northwestern.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin Offers 2022 Projected Center

A busy week of offers continued for the Badgers on Friday.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 Prospect Braelon Allen on Top 6 Schools, Relationship with Wisconsin

A chat about his top half-dozen schools and the relationship he has built with the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 Wisconsin Target Yanni Karlaftis Announces 'Decision Day'

Could an early August date yield good news for a four-star linebacker?

Jake Kocorowski

Quick Update on Wisconsin's COVID-19 Testing Results

Some confirmations from a UW official to AllBadgers.com that was initially reported by the Wisconsin State Journal.

Jake Kocorowski

2022 Four-Star Prospect Braelon Allen Lists Wisconsin in Top 6

Hear more from the Fond du Lac (WI) standout later this weekend on AllBadgers.com

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2023 Forward

An early offer from Greg Gard and his staff to a 2023 prospect.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2021 Forward

The men's basketball program continues to send out offers to 2021 prospects.

Jake Kocorowski

Big Ten to Play 'Conference-Only Schedules' for Fall Sports This Season

It becomes the first Power Five conference to announce a huge decision if sports can be played.

Jake Kocorowski

Barry Alvarez on Big Ten Conference News, Camp Randall Game Day Experience, Notre Dame

"No matter how many home games we have this season, game day at Camp Randall Stadium will look different. We will not be able to accommodate a full stadium."

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2021 In-State Forward James Graham III

The Nicolet forward receives an offer from the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski