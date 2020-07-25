Each week, AllBadgers.com will round up all the recruiting news related to Wisconsin athletics that was covered in the past week. For simplicity sake, let's call it "Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap."

Catching Up with 2021 QB Commit Deacon Hill

On Wednesday afternoon, AllBadgers.com caught up with the future Badgers signal caller. We published the story on Friday.

Be sure to check out his thoughts on the 2021 class, how he has trained since the pandemic, why he will play his senior year before heading to college, and receiving a recent UCLA offer.

Interview with 2022 In-State Lineman

AllBadgers.com spoke with 2022 projected lineman Billy Schrauth about his early recruiting process.

The Fond du Lac (WI) St. Mary's Springs product is up to a dozen offers from such Power Five powerhouses as Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Tennessee. Earlier this week, the four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN also announced an opportunity to play at the FBS level from Mississippi State.

2022 Target Sets Commitment Date

Earlier this week, in-state standout Jerry Cross announced he would commit on Tuesday, July 28.

247Sports and ESPN both designate Cross, a Milwaukee (WI) Rufus King product, as a four-star talent. The former projects him as a tight end, while the latter places him as a wide receiver.

Looking at 247Sports's and Rivals's forecasts, however, it appears both recruiting services are predicting Penn State.

Stay tuned next week once Cross officially declares his decision.

2021 Cornerback Announces His Decision

Projected cornerback Robert "R.J." Regan Jr. announced on July 20 that he would play his college football at Arizona State.

In April, Wisconsin made Regan's list of top seven programs. 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals all rate the California native as a three-star prospect for the 2021 class. The former's composite rankings designate him as the No. 500 player overall and No. 35 cornerback in the nation for this upcoming recruiting cycle.

Another 2022 Basketball Offer

Isaac Traudt announced on Tuesday evening via social media that he received an offer from UW. The rising junior's Hudl profile states he is a 6'9, 200-pound talent from Grand Island, Neb.

247Sports composite rankings and Rivals designate Traudt as a three-star recruit, though the former's standalone rankings grade him as a four-star prospect. Both also project him as a power forward, though his Hudl profile states he has played shooting guard and small forward.

Rivals reports 15 offers overall for Traudt. Since June, he has tweeted opportunities from Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Stanford, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Creighton and Nebraska.

Badgers Make Top 9 for 2021 In-State Forward

Wisconsin still is in contention for the collegiate services of 2021 in-state forward James Graham III.

Graham announced his top nine schools on Monday evening. UW made the cut, along with Auburn, Florida State, Georgetown, Marquette, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan State and Vanderbilt.

247Sports composite and Rivals rates Graham as a three-star recruit, while 247Sports's standalone rankings designate the Milwaukee (WI) Nicolet product as a four-star prospect and the No. 56 player in the country.