Each week, AllBadgers.com will look back at and round up all the recruiting news related to Wisconsin athletics that was covered in the past week. For simplicity sake, let's call it "Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap."

Matthew Mors feature

On Saturday night, AllBadgers.com published an article about the standout forward and his basketball journey to date. Great perspective from Mors and his father about playing high school varsity basketball as a seventh grader, the relationship that was built between him and Wisconsin, and more. Here's an excerpt:

"Chucky (Hepburn) and I, we went out to Coach Gard’s house and with the whole team," said Mors, who has also played AAU basketball for SD Attack. "We were all there, and we just hung out together, and we got to eat together, and we pretty much did everything together that night. I was able to talk to everyone just like they're my family, and I knew from that point on that there's no other place that I could possibly go because my heart was at Wisconsin.”

Checking up on a 2021 recruit

Also last week, AllBadgers.com caught up with four-star linebacker Yanni Karlaftis. The West Lafayette, Ind., native discussed which schools sit atop his list. Here's a brief quote about his relationship with Wisconsin:

"I didn't always talk to them my first couple years in high school, but lately, our relationship has just been getting better and better,” Karlaftis said. “I haven't really visited many schools, but they're obviously one of the schools I have visited just because I really liked their program and their coaching staff."

New offers for football

Earlier in the week, 2021 recruit Leo Blackburn, Jr. announced an offer from the Badgers. Rated a three-star prospect and No. 29 tight end in the 2021 class according to Rivals, the recruiting service reports 30 opportunities to play at the next level for the 6'5, 210-pound standout. Power 5 programs reportedly vying for his collegiate services include Arizona State, Duke, Miami, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, South Carolina and Virginia.

Then on Friday, Wisconsin unveiled a whopping five offers to 2022 prospects. Those included projected running backs Gi'Bran Payne, Omarion Hampton, Michael Allen, Damari Alston and Kaytron Allen.

Wisconsin has quite the history with its walk-on tradition, especially with in-state talent. Hartland (WI) Arrowhead's Tyler Bittman announced a preferred walk-on opportunity to play for the Badgers. He is currently ranked the No. 19 kicker in the nation for the 2021 class by Kohl's Kicking.

