SI All-American Breakdown of Wisconsin 2021 RB Commit Antwan Roberts

The Wisconsin class of 2021 grew on Tuesday afternoon with the oral commitment of running back Antwan Roberts.

247Sports and Rivals designate Roberts as a three-star recruit. The latter reports eight offers overall for the Hendersonville, Tenn. (Pope John Paul II), native, which includes opportunities from Cincinnati, Duke, Louisville, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

AllBadgers.com will have more on Roberts from his head coach at Pope John Paul II, former NFL offensive lineman Justin Geisinger, coming up in an article published later on Wednesday. This morning, see what John Garcia, Jr. -- SI All-American's director of football recruiting -- had to say about the prep back's junior Hudl highlight film.

From Garcia

"In taking a closer look at new Wisconsin commitment Antwan Roberts, there are plenty of strengths on display.

"First, as is the case for most Power Five running back types, are his instincts. Roberts has a great feel with the football in his hands given the situation. His forward lean improves near the goal line, where he can run behind his pads. His patience is seemingly always on display as lanes develop and a subtle shake in traffic or in space against initial contact may be the most instinctive consistency showcased.

"The Tennessee native isn't a burner but his length leads to a long stride and he maximizes his current explosiveness in getting to top speed in a relative hurry. It helps him win the edge near the line of scrimmage and maintain separation down the field on longer runs. Another compensator for a lack of elite speed is the decisive way Roberts totes the rock. Playing a one-cut, north-south style creates efficiency, maximizes total yardage and expands the margin for error against the sticks. The long speed on his long frame makes it look like he's not picking them up and putting them down as much, but he gashes defenses at the prep level anyway.

"Two more strengths are where college football programs want it at the prep level. The first is his elusiveness, where he can make a defender miss using minimal time and effort, a rare trait most playmakers share. Roberts doesn't need to stop his momentum to make it tough on defenders and he can begin to develop secondary movements to build upon that tackle-breaking repertoire. The second trait already in good shape with room to improve further is in a similar light, it's his off-hand work. Roberts uses the hand not carrying the football the same way he runs, efficiently. His arm isn't fully extended to slow his own momentum and attempt to break a tackle, he does it just enough to slip by. As he gets even stronger, that strength could become more lethal in college.

"Roberts is rock solid in the passing game based on the limited sample size, able to construct a route intermediate or even down the field. He can finish with ball tracking skill and with his hands extended away from his body. At over 6-foot in height, his ceiling in the passing game could become especially intriguing.

"Factor in a great frame, long and lean and likely to breeze by the 200-pound mark in college, and there is room for physical improvement as well.



"Bottom line, Roberts is a decisive and efficient runner with great instincts, a long stride and three-down ability. He is headed to play within the great Wisconsin system, which has always favored backs who can break tackles, and it looks like another match by the Badger coaching staff. If he gets bigger, as he should, and continues to improve his explosiveness and receiving ability he could exceed expectations in Madison."