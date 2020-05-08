Power 5 Programs and Recent Offers to Wisconsin In-State Recruits

In the past week, 2022 lineman Billy Schrauth announced an offer from SEC program Tennessee. This after an April that saw the Fond du Lac (St. Mary's Springs) standout receive opportunities to also play at Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.

Also in the past few days, another 2022 lineman, Whitefish Bay's Joe Brunner, called out offers from Tennessee and Miami. You can add Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Arizona State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Nebraska and Ohio State as a list of potential suitors for the four-star projected tackle.

Oh, and Carson Hinzman -- a four-star offensive lineman from Hammond, Wis. (Saint Croix Central) -- just tweeted that he received an offer from Miami on Friday afternoon.

2022 four-star Fond du Lac safety Braelon Allen is a focus for Michigan when he declared a scholarship opportunity provided by Jim Harbaugh and Co. on May 3.

All come from the state of Wisconsin -- both had earlier offers from the Badgers, for what it is worth -- but other Power 5 schools have made rounds around the state recently.

One of Wisconsin's keys to its emergence as an annual 10-win and Big Ten contender lies with keeping the best of the best in-state prep prospects within its lines. The 2021 list of commits shows its efforts to maintain that precedent, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

The top five in-state players -- Grafton's J.P. Benzschawel, Muskego's Hunter Wohler, Verona's Jackson Acker, Homestead's Ayo Adeogun and Eau Claire Memorial's Loyal Crawford -- have announced their decisions to play for UW.

Even with that, Michigan State offered both Crawford and Adebogun last month, and before Wohler verbally committed to UW in late December, Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame and others also recruited the four-star safety.

Brookfield Central's Hayden Nelson received attention from Indiana and Iowa State before the 2021 defensive lineman announced his decision to play for ACC program Syracuse earlier this week.

In 2020, Wisconsin signed top recruits Trey Wedig, Jack Nelson, Cole Dakovich, Chimere Dike and Ben Barten. All five were ranked in the top five of 247Sports composite rankings. UW brought in seven scholarship players overall from within "The Badger State" in December.

That being said, that particular recruiting class also saw Waukesha Catholic Memorial's Ben Kreul head to Purdue and Sussex Hamilton's Lucas Finnessy ink his letter of intent to play at Minnesota. Wedig himself tweeted offers from USC, Michigan, Nebraska, Georgia and Tennessee.

Of course, Power 5 programs offering kids from within the state is not something new. Iowa recruits well in Wisconsin, as Monona Grove's Torren Young, Bay Port's Jack Plumb and Menomonie's Nate Stanley are recent examples of those who have crossed over to play for Kirk Ferentz.

The Hawkeyes also became the first offer for nearby Sun Prairie 2022 product Isaac Hamm, rated a four-star defensive end by 247Sports. Hamm has an offer from the Badgers as well.

Standout offensive lineman Ben Bredeson signed with Michigan as part of the class of 2016, and Fond du Lac's Robert Windsor found a Big Ten home at Penn State. Both, like Stanley, became 2020 NFL Draft picks in April.

Looking at the 2022 class, Hinzman, Allen, Hamm and Milwaukee King's Jerry Cross have received earlier interest from programs.

Hinzman has tweeted opportunities received from Oregon, Michigan, Iowa State, Arizona State, Penn State and Notre Dame. Wisconsin offered on June 23 of last year.

Allen spoke to SI's Wolverine Digest earlier this week about Michigan, also has received offers from Michigan State and Notre Dame after Wisconsin did so in November. Iowa was even before UW last summer.

Like Allen, Cross has an offer from Michigan. Add that to a list that includes Penn State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Iowa State for the 247Sports four-star wide out.