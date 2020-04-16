Wisconsin Makes Top 7 for 2021 CB Robert Regan Jr.

Recently, Wisconsin has "made the cut" for quite a few 2021 recruits. On Wednesday, projected cornerback Robert "RJ" Regan Jr. unveiled his top seven programs, and the Orange, Calif. (Lutheran), native listed UW -- along with Fresno State, Utah, Boise State, Arizona State, Oregon State and Kansas.

247Sports and Rivals both rate Regan as a three-star prospect for this upcoming recruiting cycle. The former's composite rankings designate him as the No. 385 player overall and No. 28 cornerback in the nation for this upcoming recruiting cycle.

Both recruiting services report 14 offers for "The Golden State" defensive back. Along with his top seven schools, Arizona, Auburn, Florida and LSU are among other Power Five programs that have reportedly extended opportunities to play at the next level.

Wisconsin currently boasts 10 verbal commitments for the class of 2021. One of those is projected to play in the secondary in safety Hunter Wohler, who is rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.

UW signed one cornerback for the 2020 class in Max Lofy, while the program welcomed three for the 2019 edition in Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams.

