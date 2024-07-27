Wisconsin gains commitment from 2026 QB recruit Jarin Mock
The Wisconsin Badgers had a pleasant surprise Saturday evening with 2026 quarterback recruit Jarin Mock announcing his commitment. "110% committed," Mock wrote on social media.
Mock is a 6-foot-3 quarterback/athlete from Pickerington, Ohio. He selected the Badgers over offers from Central Michigan, Marshall, Massachusetts and Miami (Ohio).
Mock received an offer from the Badgers earlier this year and it was the only Power Four offer he had garnered entering his junior year of high school. He also participated in a Badgers prospect camp in June reportedly came away impressed with Madison, telling 247Sports that it compared favorable to Columbus, Ohio, which is of course home to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
With two years of high school to go, Mock has an opportunity to develop into a big-time quarterback.