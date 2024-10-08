Wisconsin lands commitment from 2026 offensive lineman Benjamin Novak
Novak is the Badgers' second commitment in the class of 2026.
Benjamin Novak, a junior offensive lineman from Merrillville, Indiana, verbally committed to Wisconsin on Monday night to become the Badgers' second commitment in the class of 2026.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, Novak is the No. 11 player in Indiana's graduating class of 2025, according to 247Sports. He holds top offers from other programs like Kentucky, Louisville and Indiana. He was offered by the Badgers on June 19, with his commitment coming 110 days later.
Wisconsin's only other 2026 commitment is Pickerington, Ohio quarterback Jarin Mock, who pledged to the program in July. The 2026 cycle is still seven or eight months away from heating up, but Novak and Mock are two solid building blocks for the Badgers' class.
