Wisconsin lands commitment from Middleton High School star
One of the best high school players in Wisconsin is staying home.
Middleton, Wisconsin star Will Garlock committed to Wisconsin Saturday, becoming the second commitment in the class of 2025 for the Badgers.
Listed at 6-foot-10, 215 pounds, 247sports ranks him as the No. 190 player in the country and No. 6 player in Wisconsin. He chose the Badgers over other top offers from Marquette, Iowa and Virginia Tech.
Garlock averaged 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season as a junior at Middleton High School. He now joins talented De Pere, Wisconsin shooting guard Zach Kinziger as the second 2025 recruit committed to the Badgers. 247sports ranks their class as the 14th-best in the entire country.
