Wisconsin offers scholarship to 5-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2024 college football season is in disarray after losing starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to a torn ACL in last week's loss to No. 4 Alabama, but the future looks bright with a strong 2025 recruiting class and hopes of landing more star recruits in the years to follow.
One of the newest high school football stars to receive an offer from Wisconsin is a five-star wide receiver from Michigan, Dakota Guerrant.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings for the Class of 2027, Guerrant is the No. 29 player in the nation and the fifth-ranked wide receiver in the country. The 6-foot-1 sophomore plays for Harper Woods High School in the Detroit metro area.
The Badgers are one of more than two dozen programs Guerrant has received an offer from, joining the likes of Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee.