All Badgers

Wisconsin offers scholarship to 5-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant

Guerrant is one of the top-30 recruits in the nation in the Class of 2027, per 247Sports.

Joe Nelson

Harper Woods' Dakota Guerrant keeps both feet in bounds as Grand Rapids South Christian's Tanner Raak defends during the MHSAA Division 4 high school football state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
Harper Woods' Dakota Guerrant keeps both feet in bounds as Grand Rapids South Christian's Tanner Raak defends during the MHSAA Division 4 high school football state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, November 25, 2023. / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Wisconsin Badgers' 2024 college football season is in disarray after losing starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to a torn ACL in last week's loss to No. 4 Alabama, but the future looks bright with a strong 2025 recruiting class and hopes of landing more star recruits in the years to follow.

One of the newest high school football stars to receive an offer from Wisconsin is a five-star wide receiver from Michigan, Dakota Guerrant.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings for the Class of 2027, Guerrant is the No. 29 player in the nation and the fifth-ranked wide receiver in the country. The 6-foot-1 sophomore plays for Harper Woods High School in the Detroit metro area.

The Badgers are one of more than two dozen programs Guerrant has received an offer from, joining the likes of Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee.

Published
Joe Nelson

JOE NELSON

Home/Recruiting