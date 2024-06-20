All Badgers

Wisconsin offers top in-state offensive lineman Cole Reiter

Reiter has picked up his first Big Ten scholarship offer.

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers mascot Bucky Badger performs prior to the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
The Badgers offered a scholarship to 2027 Germantown High School offensive lineman Cole Reiter after Wednesday's team camp.

Standing at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, Reiter is heading into his sophomore year of high school. He already holds offers from North Dakota State and Central Michigan, but Wisconsin is his first power five offer.

In his freshman year, he was on the junior varsity basketball team and varsity track and field team, throwing shot put and discus. He is setting up to be one of the best all-around high school athletes in the state of Wisconsin.

