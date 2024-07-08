Wisconsin projected to flip SMU CB commit Zadian Gentry
On3 Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal Steve Wilfong logged a crystal ball prediction on Sunday that 2025 McKinney, Tex. cornerback Zadian 'Zay' Gentry will flip his commitment from SMU to Wisconsin.
Listed at 6-foot, 170 pounds, Gentry has been verbally committed to the Mustangs since May 19, but he officially visited the Badgers shortly after on May 31. The only other schools he visited were Baylor and Nebraska.
Wiltfong's prediction was given a confidence of 60, but On3's LSU/SMU analyst Billy Embody logged the same flip projection, which comes out to a 91.9% chance that Gentry will flip his decision according to the service's Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).
On3's industry rankings, slot him as a three-star recruit and the No. 498 player in the country. According to the site, he would become the eighth-highest-ranked player to verbally commit to Wisconsin's 2025 class if he does end up flipping his pledge.
He is an impressive athlete, also competing in track & field. As a junior he compiled 41 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions for McKinney High School.
Gentry would become the third cornerback committed to the Badgers' class, joining four-star Jaimier Scott and three-star Jahmare Washington. There is no immediate timetable for an official decision.