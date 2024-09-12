Wisconsin quarterback commit from Texas suffers torn ACL
Landyn Locke will begin his Wisconsin Badgers career fresh off a torn ACL.
The three-star quarterback recruit from Rockwell, Texas will miss the rest of his senior season after suffering a serious knee injury. His family confirmed the injury in a post on Facebook.
“We started the season with so much excitement and anticipation. And just like that his senior season is over, almost as quickly as it started,” a post from Ashley and Trey Locke reads. “It was confirmed today that he tore his ACL Friday night during the game. We are absolutely devastated but know there’s bigger plans for him. We have been covered in prayer these last few days and appreciate all the love and support everyone has shown our guy. Surgery will be in October so please continue to keep him in your prayers.”
Locke committed to the Badgers over offers from the Miami Hurricanes and Duke, following in his older brother's footsteps. Braedyn Locke, the backup quarterback for Wisconsin, is Landy's older brother and set the Texas Class 6A state record with 129 career touchdown passes while growing up in Rockwell.
Landyn completed 16-of-24 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns before he was injured in last week's game. For the season, he passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns for Rockwall High School.