Each week, AllBadgers.com will look back at and round up all the recruiting news related to Wisconsin athletics that was covered in the past week. For simplicity sake, let's call it "Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap."

2021 basketball commit breakdowns

Despite missing out on projected shooting guard Julian Roper -- who announced on Monday he will head to Northwestern -- Wisconsin still holds the No. 2 class in the nation for the 2021 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Last week, AllBadgers.com spoke with two high school head coaches about a couple of those four-star Wisconsin commits. Check them out here:

New football offers

For the class of 2021, the Badgers coaching staff dished out opportunities this past week. One was to three-star Southwest Florida wide receiver Kamonte Grimes, who chatted about the conversation with assistant coach Alvis Whitted that led to the offer.

Then on Friday, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard had a conversation with Beau Freyler and extended an offer. Read more from the Colorado Springs, Colo. (Pine Creek) native, who is friends with Wisconsin 2020 cornerback signee Max Lofy.

A couple of 2022 recruits -- West Bloomfield, Mich.'s Dillon Tatum and Alpharetta, Ga.'s Jack Nickel -- announced offers from Wisconsin via social media. AllBadgers.com caught up with Nickel later that day, and the tight end with 20-plus offers already wants to visit UW in the future.

Wisconsin makes recruits top lists

Most recently on Saturday, two 2021 recruits -- one basketball and one football -- unveiled their top programs and the Badgers are among those for both.

Five-star standout Patrick Baldwin, Jr. announced his top 10, and UW joined UCLA, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Michigan, Kentucky, Georgetown, Northwestern and Milwaukee. Of course, the Sussex, Wis. (Hamilton) is the son of Panthers head coach Pat Baldwin.

Tight end Gunnar Helm added Wisconsin as one of his top 14 schools. An Englewood, Colo. (Cherry Creek), prospect, he is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals.

A look at Power 5 schools looking to make in-roads within the state

Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Miami. Yup, they have all offered some top-tier recruits from within "The Badger State" recently.

2021 CB Ricardo Hallman on Wisconsin and recruiting process

AllBadgers.com spoke with the Fort Lauderdale native about his relationship with UW and other programs. Where does Wisconsin stand with the South Florida defensive back at the moment?

“Oh top of the list, definitely," Hallman said. "Definitely, I love Wisconsin. I love Wisconsin. I love the culture.

"They have a bunch of guys like me there honestly. I know there’s a lot of South Florida guys in the secondary. You got Faion Hicks, Semar Melvin, James Williams, Rachad Wildgoose. I knew I would fit there perfectly. So yeah, Wisconsin's definitely high on my list. Definitely in the top.