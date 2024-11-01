Wisconsin trying to land star Florida quarterback recruit Carter Smith
Recruiting never sleeps, and Wisconsin has seemingly identified a new QB target in the class of 2025. Four-star, Fort Myers, Fla. signal-caller Carter Smith has scheduled an official visit to Madison for Nov. 16 when the Badgers host No. 1 Oregon.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Smith is one of the best quarterbacks in the class of 2025. He had been verbally committed to Michigan since last November before withdrawing his commitment on Oct. 30. 247Sports' composite rankings have him rated as the No. 158 player in the country and the No. 14 quarterback.
As a junior at Bishop Verot High School, Smith was named the 2023 Gatorade Florida Player of the Year. He completed 62.4% of his passes for 2,223 yards, 29 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He is a dual threat, as he added 715 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. He is on pace for similar numbers this year as a senior.
Wisconsin currently has quarterback Landyn Locke, the younger brother of current QB Braedyn Locke, committed to its 2025 class, but adding a player of Smith's caliber is an opportunity that Luke Fickell and his staff cannot pass up.
The weekend of Nov. 16 will be a big one for Wisconsin's athletic department, as the men's basketball team will host No. 10 Arizona on Friday, Nov. 15. Smith should get the full Madison experience as Fickell and his staff look to land a commitment from a class-altering recruit.