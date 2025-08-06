Wisconsin Badgers volleyball drops in AVCA preseason coaches poll, still stays in Top 10
The Wisconsin Badgers are used to starting the season as a Top 5 team.
Kelly Sheffield and his squad will still have to earn that recognition to start the 2025 season.
The American Volleyball Coaches Association released its preseason coaches poll, and Wisconsin landed at No. 8.
It's the first time since 2018 that the Badgers aren't a Top 5 team in the AVCA preseason coaches poll.
They began the year at No. 3 in 2024 and No. 2 the season before that.
It's not as much of a surprise given Wisconsin finished last year as the No. 7 team in the final AVCA poll, but it's still a slight step down from where the previous season ended.
The Badgers graduated the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year in Sarah Franklin, so it's reasonable for expectations to be slightly lower.
Sheffield is hoping a transfer portal addition like Mimi Colyer can help boost mainstays like Charlie Fuerbringer and Carter Booth back to a Top 5 team as the season gets rolling.
They start with the Opening Spike Classic on August 29 against Kansas.
