Wisconsin Badgers officially announce two volleyball transfer signings from Baylor, NIU
The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team will bring on two more additions to its roster, including one player returning to her home state.
Wisconsin announced Thursday that it has signed middle blocker Alicia Andrew (who previously played at Baylor) and defensive specialist/libero Jada Cerniglia (Northern Illinois).
Andrew announced her commitment to the Badgers earlier this month on Instagram. The 6-foot-3 middle blocker led the Bears in total blocks (103) last season. She also finished the 2024 season with 169 kills.
Andrew played all five sets when Baylor hosted Wisconsin last season, finishing with seven kills. The Badgers won that match 3-2.
The other transfer, Cerniglia, is a Cross Plains native that's listed at 5-foot-3. She played in 14 matches last season for Northern Illinois, registering 46 digs for the Huskies. She announced her intentions to transfer to Wisconsin in February.
She'll compete to replace Lola Schumacher, who transferred away to UCLA earlier this month.
