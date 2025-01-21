Wisconsin volleyball continues to stockpile standout outside hitters
Fresh off another strong season, the Wisconsin volleyball team is loading up for 2025.
Mimi Colyer, who entered the transfer portal after a standout run wth Oregon, has committed to the Badgers for the 2025 season. She will have one year of eligibility remaining.
An outside hitter, Colyer left Oregon after head coach Matt Ulmer took the Kansas position. She was named to a second team All-American by the AVCA and earned first team all-Big Ten status.
Standing 6-foot-3, Colyer led Oregon with almost four kills per set. She had a productive game vs. Wisconsin during the year, recording 16 kills with nine digs and four blocks.
The Badgers have plenty of holes to fill, losing five starters to graduation. Colyer joins the likes of Grace Egan and Grace Lopez to mix in with freshmen Addy Horner, Natalie Wardlow and Madison Quest.