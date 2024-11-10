Wisconsin volleyball sweeps No. 3 ranked Penn State
Things started slow for Wisconsin volleyball, losing three of its first four matches this season, but they're on a roll winning three straight in the Big Ten, highlighted by a dominant sweep over No. 3 ranked Penn State on Saturday night.
The Badgers began their season 1-3 with losses to Louisville, Texas and Stanford. They've been red-hot ever since winning 17 of their next 19 games and compiling an 18-5 record. The hot streak continued on Saturday night when they welcomed No. 3 ranked Penn State to the Kohl Center.
The Nittany Lions looked like just a bump in Wisconsin's road, as the Badgers cruised to a 3-0 sweep. The games went 25-23, 25-12, 25-13 and Wisconsin recorded just three errors all night.
"That's a damn good team that we played on the other side of the net. We pushed and got over the finish line in that first set. I thought our maturity was on display tonight and our grittiness. They were putting a ton of balls on Lola [Schumacher]," head coach Kelly Sheffield said after the game in a release. "Both of our freshmen played really, really well tonight and that was probably Charlie's [Fuerbringer] finest match."
Freshman Charlie Fuerbringer tallied a double-double for the second-straight match on Saturday., with 38 assists and 12 digs. Wisconsin entered the match ranked No. 7 in the country. That ranking will likely increase before their match on Thursday in Los Angeles against No. 20 USC.