Wisconsin volleyball sweeps No. 3 ranked Penn State

The Badgers have extended their winning streak to three.

Tony Liebert

Penn State outside hitter Jess Mruzik (9) goes for a spike during the second set of the NCAA Regional Volleyball semifinal match against Wisconsin on Thursday December 7, 2023 at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis.
Things started slow for Wisconsin volleyball, losing three of its first four matches this season, but they're on a roll winning three straight in the Big Ten, highlighted by a dominant sweep over No. 3 ranked Penn State on Saturday night.

The Badgers began their season 1-3 with losses to Louisville, Texas and Stanford. They've been red-hot ever since winning 17 of their next 19 games and compiling an 18-5 record. The hot streak continued on Saturday night when they welcomed No. 3 ranked Penn State to the Kohl Center.

The Nittany Lions looked like just a bump in Wisconsin's road, as the Badgers cruised to a 3-0 sweep. The games went 25-23, 25-12, 25-13 and Wisconsin recorded just three errors all night.

"That's a damn good team that we played on the other side of the net. We pushed and got over the finish line in that first set. I thought our maturity was on display tonight and our grittiness. They were putting a ton of balls on Lola [Schumacher]," head coach Kelly Sheffield said after the game in a release. "Both of our freshmen played really, really well tonight and that was probably Charlie's [Fuerbringer] finest match."

Freshman Charlie Fuerbringer tallied a double-double for the second-straight match on Saturday., with 38 assists and 12 digs. Wisconsin entered the match ranked No. 7 in the country. That ranking will likely increase before their match on Thursday in Los Angeles against No. 20 USC.

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

