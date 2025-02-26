Wisconsin volleyball to take spring trip to Hawaii
Badgers will also play two matches at home in April
The Wisconsin volleyball team is coming off another successful season. Now, the journey back begins this spring with four scheduled matches.
In late March, the Badgers will head to Hawaii for a pair of matches against the home school. Those are scheduled for March 25-26.
Several weeks later, Wisconsin will host Marquette and UW-Green Bay inside the UW Field House. The Badgers face Marquette on April 16 and Green Bay on April 22.
Head coach Kelly Sheffield reloaded the rotation, bringing in Grace Egan, Grace Lopez, Madison Quest, Addy Horner and Mimi Colyer. Wisconsin finished last season 26-7 overall, reaching the NCAA Tournament where they fell to Nebraska.
