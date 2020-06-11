Wisconsin's Dana Rettke Announced as Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year

Earlier this week, Wisconsin named Dana Rettke as one of its two athletes of the year. Now she can add a conference accolade to an already impressive resume.

The Big Ten announced on Thursday that Rettke received its female athlete of the year honor. According to UW, she is the first Badger to claim this distinction since cross country and track and field standout Kathy Butler in 1997.

As the press release from Wisconsin states, Rettke claimed her third consecutive first-team All-America selection in 2019 and helped guide UW's volleyball program to last year's national championship game. The junior middle blocker also added Big Ten player of the year accolades to her resume after a season where she led the conference in blocks per set (1.45) and placed third and fifth in hitting percentage (.390) and kills per set (3.75), respectively.

“It is such an honor to be named Big Ten Athlete of the Year,” Rettke said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to play in this conference every day is something I will never take for granted. The competition is top notch, and there are so many amazing players, coaches and staff that make me a better athlete and person every day. Thank you to my teammates and coaches at Wisconsin for everything they have done. I truly cannot do anything without them. On, Wisconsin!”

As noted by UW in the release:

The Big Ten has recognized a Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year since 1982 and first honored a Female Athlete of the Year in 1983. The Big Ten Athletes of the Year are selected by a panel of conference media members, with one male and one female student-athlete nominated from each Big Ten institution to be considered for the honor.

Ohio State's Chase Young claimed the Big Ten's male athlete of the year award. Ron Dayne was the last Badger to hear his name called for that distinction in 2000.

Here is most of the press release from Wisconsin on Thursday, including comments from athletic director Barry Alvarez and volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield: