Suspension of Organized Team Activities Extended Again by Big Ten Conference

Jake Kocorowski

The Big Ten Conference initially halted organized team activities on March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in April it extended that timeframe to May 4.

On Monday morning, the Big Ten released another statement, declaring that the "suspension of all organized team activities" will now run "through June 1, 2020, and will re-evaluate again at that time."

Here is the full statement from the Big Ten Conference:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through June 1, 2020, and will re-evaluate again at that time.

This is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year. The Conference also has previously announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The Big Ten Conference will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

What happens going forward thereafter remains to be seen. Wisconsin did not have an opportunity to conduct spring football practices in March or April. Looking broader, previous Big Ten and NCAA announcements also canceled other sports' competitions and championships.

