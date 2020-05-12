Wisconsin Forward Cole Caufield Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year
Jake Kocorowski
On Monday, the Big Ten Conference released its men's hockey postseason honors, and a prominent Badger saw several titles added to his impressive resume.
First-year forward Cole Caufield claimed the distinctions of Big Ten freshman of the year award and the conference's scoring champion. He can add first-team All-Big Ten honoree to the resume as well.
In 36 games, Caufield scored 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists). As the release states, the 5'7 Stevens Point, Wis., native recorded 24 points in 24 league games.
Badger defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk (28 points overall -- seven goals, 21 assists) joined Caufield as first-team selections as voted upon by the conference's coaches and media. Forward Roman Ahcan and defenseman K’Andre Miller both were named as All-Big Ten honorable mention.
Here is the list in full, as provided by the Big Ten:
2019-20 All-Big Ten Hockey Team and Individual Awards
As selected by Big Ten coaches and Media Voting Panel
FIRST TEAM
Patrick Khodorenko, F, Michigan State
Nate Sucese, F, Penn State
Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin
Cole Hults, D, Penn State
Wyatt Kalynuk, D, Wisconsin
Strauss Mann, G, Michigan
SECOND TEAM
Jake Slaker, F, Michigan
Tanner Laczynski, F, Ohio State
Evan Barratt, F, Penn State
Dennis Cesana, D, Michigan State
Jerad Rosburg, D, Michigan State
John Lethemon, G, Michigan State
HONORABLE MENTION
Will Lockwood, F, Michigan
Mitchell Lewandowski, F, Michigan State
Brannon McManus, F, Minnesota
Sammy Walker, F, Minnesota
Alex Limoges, F, Penn State
Roman Ahcan, F, Wisconsin
Nick Blankenburg, D, Michigan
Cam York, D, Michigan
Matt Hellickson, D, Notre Dame
Wyatt Ege, D, Ohio State
Gordi Myer, D, Ohio State
K’Andre Miller, D, Wisconsin
Cale Morris, G, Notre Dame
Tommy Nappier, G, Ohio State
Peyton Jones, G, Penn State
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Johnny Beecher, F, Michigan
Ben Meyers, F, Minnesota
Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin
CAM YORK, D, MICHIGAN
Jackson LaCombe, D, Minnesota
JARED MOE, G, MINNESOTA
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Cole Hults, D, Penn State
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (Defenseman or Forward):
Cole Hults, D, Penn State
GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR:
Strauss Mann, G, Michigan
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Bob Motzko, Minnesota
SCORING CHAMPION:
Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin
UNANIMOUS SELECTION IN ALL CAPS