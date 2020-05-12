Wisconsin Forward Cole Caufield Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

On Monday, the Big Ten Conference released its men's hockey postseason honors, and a prominent Badger saw several titles added to his impressive resume.

First-year forward Cole Caufield claimed the distinctions of Big Ten freshman of the year award and the conference's scoring champion. He can add first-team All-Big Ten honoree to the resume as well.

In 36 games, Caufield scored 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists). As the release states, the 5'7 Stevens Point, Wis., native recorded 24 points in 24 league games.

Badger defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk (28 points overall -- seven goals, 21 assists) joined Caufield as first-team selections as voted upon by the conference's coaches and media. Forward Roman Ahcan and defenseman K’Andre Miller both were named as All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Here is the list in full, as provided by the Big Ten: