AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin Forward Cole Caufield Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

On Monday, the Big Ten Conference released its men's hockey postseason honors, and a prominent Badger saw several titles added to his impressive resume.

First-year forward Cole Caufield claimed the distinctions of Big Ten freshman of the year award and the conference's scoring champion. He can add first-team All-Big Ten honoree to the resume as well.

In 36 games, Caufield scored 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists). As the release states, the 5'7 Stevens Point, Wis., native recorded 24 points in 24 league games.

Badger defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk (28 points overall -- seven goals, 21 assists) joined Caufield as first-team selections as voted upon by the conference's coaches and media. Forward Roman Ahcan and defenseman K’Andre Miller both were named as All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Here is the list in full, as provided by the Big Ten:

2019-20 All-Big Ten Hockey Team and Individual Awards

As selected by Big Ten coaches and Media Voting Panel

FIRST TEAM

Patrick Khodorenko, F, Michigan State

Nate Sucese, F, Penn State

Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin

Cole Hults, D, Penn State

Wyatt Kalynuk, D, Wisconsin

Strauss Mann, G, Michigan

SECOND TEAM

Jake Slaker, F, Michigan

Tanner Laczynski, F, Ohio State

Evan Barratt, F, Penn State

Dennis Cesana, D, Michigan State

Jerad Rosburg, D, Michigan State

John Lethemon, G, Michigan State

HONORABLE MENTION

Will Lockwood, F, Michigan

Mitchell Lewandowski, F, Michigan State

Brannon McManus, F, Minnesota

Sammy Walker, F, Minnesota

Alex Limoges, F, Penn State

Roman Ahcan, F, Wisconsin

Nick Blankenburg, D, Michigan

Cam York, D, Michigan

Matt Hellickson, D, Notre Dame

Wyatt Ege, D, Ohio State

Gordi Myer, D, Ohio State

K’Andre Miller, D, Wisconsin

Cale Morris, G, Notre Dame

Tommy Nappier, G, Ohio State

Peyton Jones, G, Penn State

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Johnny Beecher, F, Michigan

Ben Meyers, F, Minnesota

Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin

CAM YORK, D, MICHIGAN

Jackson LaCombe, D, Minnesota

JARED MOE, G, MINNESOTA

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Cole Hults, D, Penn State

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (Defenseman or Forward):

Cole Hults, D, Penn State

GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR:

Strauss Mann, G, Michigan

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Bob Motzko, Minnesota

SCORING CHAMPION:

Cole Caufield, F, Wisconsin

UNANIMOUS SELECTION IN ALL CAPS

Comments

Wisconsin Athletics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Question of the Week: What are Your Wisconsin Football Tailgating Must-Haves?

We keep asking Wisconsin fans the "serious" questions here: Sauerkraut or no kraut with your brats or hot dogs, and did you bring the Secret Stadium Sauce?

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

Wisconsin Celebrating Student-Athlete Graduates

A salute to those Badgers who juggled success in athletics and academics!

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com Mailbag: Wide receivers, Graham Mertz

Answering a couple of questions from the mailbag to kick off the week!

Jake Kocorowski

2021 Wisconsin Target Rod Moore Jr. Commits to Michigan

The Ohio native stays within the Big Ten but will play for Jim Harbaugh's program.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

Commit breakdowns. Top programs. Interviews and more! A look back at AllBadgers.com's coverage from the recruiting trail this week.

Jake Kocorowski

Five-Star Forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. Announces Top 10

The Badgers make the cut, along with some other top-tier programs.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Makes Top 14 for 2021 TE Gunnar Helm

The Badgers make another cut for a 2021 tight end.

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: May 9th

Taking a look around the Big Ten and beyond!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Athletic Department Hopes to Save $2.8 Million Through Pay Cuts, Work-Share

Some of UW's highest-paid employees, including Barry Alvarez, Paul Chryst and Greg Gard, being asked to take a reduction in pay for half a year.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 Recruit Dillon Tatum

The Badgers head back to a familiar Wolverine State program for a sophomore standout.

Jake Kocorowski