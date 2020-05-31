Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: May 31th
Jake Kocorowski
As May comes to a close and June approaches shortly, AllBadgers.com wanted to highlight some of the other college team channels that make up the Sports Illustrated network.
From the Big Ten to the SEC, ACC and Big 12, be sure to check out some of these articles from the past week that were submitted by the sites' publishers.
We will start nationally with the main Sports Illustrated brand, then go around the Big Ten Conference and continue to branch out from there.
Sports Illustrated
The dynamic duo of Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde continue to dish out some great college football content:
- Dellenger: The Demise of College Football in California May Have Been Greatly Exaggerated
- Forde: UConn's Football Failures Are Catching Up to It, and the School Has Itself to Blame
Big Ten
Iowa
From Hawkeye Maven publisher John Bohnenkamp:
- Barta Is Hoping For A Full Kinnick, But Knows The Reality
- Barta Knows Playoff Committee May Have To Consider Different Scenarios For Season
Maryland
Michigan
From Wolverine Digest's Eric Rutter, who again reports from the recruiting trail:
- T.J. Guy Says Michigan’s 2021 Recruiting Class Is Buzzing With Excitement
- Multi-Purpose Defender Kechaun Bennett A Natural Athlete
Michigan State
- From Spartan Nation's Hondo Carpenter -- Exclusive: New UCLA AD Martin Jarmond's Spartan Past Helps Another Racial Breakthrough
Wisconsin
Well, of course we'll pub the work here at AllBadgers.com. Here are a few from the week that was:
- Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap (this past week was full of news, interviews, and a significant commitment from a four-star tight end)
- Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez Releases Statement on Death of George Floyd
- 2020 Wisconsin Signee Lorne Bowman Continues to Prepare for Wisconsin
From Around the Rest of the College Athletic Landscape
Clemson
Duke
From Blue Devil Country's Shawn Krest:
- Riley Leonard: If Coach K Wants to Give Me a Shot, Who Knows
- End of an Era: Who's Next at Duke After Coach K?
Florida
- From AllGators.com's Zach Goodall -- Report: Gators Guard Andrew Nembhard Set to Withdraw from NBA Draft, Transfer
Florida State
Georgia
LSU
- From LSU Country's Glen West: The Curious Case of LSU Receiver Racey McMath, Why He’s the Favorite to Replace Justin Jefferson
Louisville
North Carolina
- From AllTarHeels.com's Quierra Luck: North Carolina Coaches and Players Statements on Racial Injustice and George Floyd
N.C. State
Oklahoma
From AllSooners.com's John E. Hoover:
- Kelvin on Eddie: Former Sooners Coach Remembers his Friend, his Rival ... and a Legend
- 2020 Vision: OU is on an Unprecedented Run, but is a National Championship Unattainable?