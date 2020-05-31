AllBadgers
Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: May 31th

Jake Kocorowski

As May comes to a close and June approaches shortly, AllBadgers.com wanted to highlight some of the other college team channels that make up the Sports Illustrated network.

From the Big Ten to the SEC, ACC and Big 12, be sure to check out some of these articles from the past week that were submitted by the sites' publishers.

We will start nationally with the main Sports Illustrated brand, then go around the Big Ten Conference and continue to branch out from there.

Sports Illustrated

The dynamic duo of Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde continue to dish out some great college football content:

Big Ten

Iowa

From Hawkeye Maven publisher John Bohnenkamp:

Maryland

Michigan

From Wolverine Digest's Eric Rutter, who again reports from the recruiting trail:

Michigan State

Wisconsin

Well, of course we'll pub the work here at AllBadgers.com. Here are a few from the week that was:

From Around the Rest of the College Athletic Landscape

Clemson

Duke

From Blue Devil Country's Shawn Krest:

Florida

Florida State

Georgia

LSU

Louisville

North Carolina

N.C. State

Oklahoma

From AllSooners.com's John E. Hoover:

South Carolina

